Pune News: Heavy rains cause waterlogging, slow traffic, trees uprooted at 15 places. Check details

  • Not only flooded roads affected that traffic, but waterlogging at various places in Pune made commuting difficult.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated09:31 PM IST
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Pune. (Screengrab)
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Pune. (Screengrab)

Though the monsoons are yet to arrive in Maharashtra, the pre-monsoon rains on 8 June flooded several areas in Pune, which led to traffic jams, reported Lokmat.

According to the report, trees were uprooted at fifteen places in the city due to heavy rains that started around 5 pm on Saturday.

Not only flooded roads affected that traffic, but waterlogging at various places in Pune made commuting difficult. Also, water accumulated on the ground floor of a building Sinhagad road's Pashan.

Here's one video:

Latest reports claim that traffic was disrupted on Deccan Gymkhana, Jungli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Nagar Road, Dhanori, Vimannagar, Solapur and Satara Road. Apart from this, the speed of traffic was extremely slow wherever it was not flooded.

People took to X and shared videos of places where waterlogging issues were witnessed. Here are few of them:

One wrote, “#PuneRains Less than an hour's rain and this is the situation of Pune. This is road next to Sindh society Aundh.”

Some even commented in Marathi and uploaded videos of their waterlogged societies.

Meanwhile Pune Pulse reported that Shivaji Nagar and Pashan area recorded 67.4 mm and 56.8 mm rainfall on Saturday.

Earlier in the day video emerged of a man surfing on the waterlogged road.

But he was not the lone case, as another video emerged where a man could be seen trying to swim on waterlogged Pune railway station road.

In other reports, branches of trees fell on the road that caused traffic disruption and congestion. Following this, firefighters were engaged and they rushed to the spot to remove the fallen branches from the road. 

More to come...

