Pune news: Over 50 students hospitalised in Khed due to food poisoning

Over 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. Condition of the students is stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!