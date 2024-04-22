Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Pune news: Over 50 students hospitalised in Khed due to food poisoning

Pune news: Over 50 students hospitalised in Khed due to food poisoning

Livemint

  • More than 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil, Pune district, were hospitalized for food poisoning.

Mint Image

Over 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. Condition of the students is stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.