Pune news: Over 50 students hospitalised in Khed due to food poisoning
- More than 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil, Pune district, were hospitalized for food poisoning.
Over 50 students from a coaching centre in Khed tehsil of Pune district hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning. Condition of the students is stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment.
(More details awaited)
