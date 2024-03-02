Active Stocks
Pune news: PMPML and Metro to merge ticketing systems for hassle-free commute; here's all you need to know

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

PMPML buses and Pune Metro are soon set to implement a single ticketing system for commuters to enhance service quality, merging their ticketing systems. In other news, the Pune Metro is also expected to inaugurate the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch soon via video conference with PM Modi.

Pune news: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and Pune Metro is likely to soon start single ticketing system for commuters in order to ensure hassle-free travel experience, a report by Hindustan Times has stated. As per the report, following discussions with Pune metro officials, Sanjay Kolte who is the chairman and managing director of PMPML has decided to merge the two ticketing systems, aiming to enhance service quality for the commuters.  

“In the meeting, we discussed how to merge PMPML, Pune Metro ticket system. We have started working on it and very soon it will be implemented," Mr Kolte said as quoted by HT.

Officials speaking to HT said that that the PMPML is also making necessary changes in their ticketing software and operations procedures to facilitate the implementation of this service.

Explaining on how this new service will work, Hemant Sonawane, executive director, Public Relations Officer of Maha-Metro told HT, “Metro card system will be connected to PMPML system. Also, some changes are going to be made by the PMPML administration in their system. After that, the metro card ticketing system will be linked with the PMPML ticketing system. So commuters will be able to travel through both PMPML and metro public transport systems."

Meanwhile, the Pune Metro is likely to inaugurate the long-awaited 5.5 km Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch on 6 March. PM Modi will inaugurate the metro via video conference. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), director (works) Atul Gadgil said, We have made all preparations for the inauguration of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch next week. It will be carried out via video conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." 

“The date has not been finalised but it’s more or less decided that the inauguration will be next week. We are anticipating March 6," one official said as quoted by HT. In August last year, the 9.7 km route from Vanaz to Ruby Hall was inaugurated, however, the service on the extended route between Ruby hall and Ramwadi is yet to commence, the trial run for which was conducted in October last year. The stations in this stretch include Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. Upon the commencement of this route, Pune Metro will complete its 15.7 km route right from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST
