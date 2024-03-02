Pune news: PMPML and Metro to merge ticketing systems for hassle-free commute; here's all you need to know
PMPML buses and Pune Metro are soon set to implement a single ticketing system for commuters to enhance service quality, merging their ticketing systems. In other news, the Pune Metro is also expected to inaugurate the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch soon via video conference with PM Modi.
Pune news: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and Pune Metro is likely to soon start single ticketing system for commuters in order to ensure hassle-free travel experience, a report by Hindustan Times has stated. As per the report, following discussions with Pune metro officials, Sanjay Kolte who is the chairman and managing director of PMPML has decided to merge the two ticketing systems, aiming to enhance service quality for the commuters.