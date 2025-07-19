Pune News: Senior manager hangs self inside bank premises, leaves a note citing ‘work pressure’

In a gruesome incident from Pune, a senior bank manager at the Baramati City branch, identified as Shivshankar Mitra, was found hanging himself between 10 PM and 12 midnight last night on the bank premises. The suicide note mentioned the “work pressure”. The police have started investigation into the case.

Mitra, in his late 40s, was on a notice period as had quit his post on July 11, stating health reasons and much of the workload on him.

He told all employees to depart, assuring them that he would shut the office. Even the guard had left the bank by about 9:30 PM. Just a brief time before, Mitra had reportedly requested a coworker to bring him a rope, an act that, upon reflection, seemed uncommon, a police official said.

The bank's CCTV cameras recorded the incident.

Wife alerts police “His wife alerted us after he failed to return home. When she contacted the bank, the staff checked inside and found him hanging,” Police Inspector Vilas Nale of Baramati City Police Station said.

Nale added, “The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation has begun. A suicide note was found in his trouser's pocket, where he wrote that he was ending his life due to pressure related to work. We are thoroughly investigating the exact circumstances that led to this extreme step.”

BDS student of Sharda University dies by suicide in Greater Noida In a separate incident, according to police, a second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student of Sharda University allegedly took her own life on Friday night in the girls' hostel situated at the university campus in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park.

A suicide note recovered from the student’s room alleged that a male and a female faculty member from the university's dental department had subjected her to mental harassment.

No prior complaint was filed; however, she had recently been exhibiting signs of psychological distress, police said.