Pune police sub-inspector who secured a ₹1.5 crore prize in online gaming was suspended due to alleged misconduct, reported HT.

Somnath Zende shot to fame after winning on a fantasy sports platform. He was serving in the Pimpri Chinchwad police was found to have breached the code of conduct by engaging in online gaming activities and discussing it with the media, stated a police official.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police chief initiated an inquiry and assigned deputy commissioner of police-level official to investigate and present a report on the matter, the official said.

The official said Somnath Zende who won windfall prize was suspended as he gave a media interview in police uniform that drew negative reactions about the police department. Zende did not obtain the required authorisation prior to participating in an activity that had the potential to generate income.

He said, "Zende won lottery through an online gaming platform and after winning a windfall prize, he gave an interview to the media. Subsequently there were some negative reactions about the police department....he took part in such an activity and gave an interview in police uniform. On these two counts, he has been suspended."

Also read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza; UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today
Zende formed his own team during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh on October 10 and won the prize eventually. During an interview with the media he had said that in the last few months he began playing the online cricket game and hit the jackpot eventually.

Following initial enquiry on October 18, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said Zende has been suspended. The police further stated the case has been forwarded to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bapu Bangar for divisional enquiry, reported HT.

