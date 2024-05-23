The 17-year-old, accused of mowing down two software engineers with his Porsche in Pune, Maharashtra, has been sent to a remand home for 14 days after his bail was cancelled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). There, he will follow a schedule that includes praying, watching TV, and playing games such as football or volleyball.

According to a report in NDTV, the juvenile will begin his day with breakfast. Like other juvenile accused, the teen will be served poha, upma, eggs, and milk in breakfast from 8 am to 10 am. A daily prayer session will follow at 11 am after an hour's rest. The inmates at the remand home will attend classes from 11 am until 1 pm and rest from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The report, citing sources, stated that after rest, the inmates will be served snacks followed by an hour of TV. Afterward, the inmates are scheduled to play either football or volleyball for two hours. Dinner, consisting of vegetables, dal, rice, and rotis, will be served at 7 pm, and they will return to their dormitories by 8 pm.

THE PUNE PORSCHE ACCIDENT

Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh, were killed when the heavily “drunk" 17-year-old knocked down the two motorbike-borne IT professionals at Kalyani Nagar in Pune, killing them on the spot.

Following the incident, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, where the juvenile and his friends consumed liquor, were sealed by the district collector for serving liquor to the underage.

The case drew an onslaught of outrage when the JJB ordered the teen accused to write a 300-word essay on road accidents and assist traffic police for 15 days as punishment. The opposition, Congress, has also alleged that the teen was served pizza and burgers at the police station before he secured bail in the case.

As per the controversial bail order passed by the JJB hours after the incident, the teenager's grandfather had “given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career."

The order read: “The CCL will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions."

