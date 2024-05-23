Pune Porsche accident: Lodged at remand home, accused teen to ‘pray, watch TV, play outdoor games’
After breakfast and rest, a daily prayer session will follow. The inmates at the remand home will attend classes from 11 am until 1 pm and rest from 1 pm to 4 pm
The 17-year-old, accused of mowing down two software engineers with his Porsche in Pune, Maharashtra, has been sent to a remand home for 14 days after his bail was cancelled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). There, he will follow a schedule that includes praying, watching TV, and playing games such as football or volleyball.