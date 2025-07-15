Pune Porsche crash horror: Drunk driver, who killed two, won't be tried as an adult, rules Juvenile Justice Board

The Juvenile Justice Board ruled on Tuesday, July 15, that the drunk driver in the horrific Pune Porsche crash case would not be tried as an adult, rejecting the Pune City Police's request that the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) should be tried as an adult. The ruling comes over a year after the Porsche crash in Pune city of Maharashtra. The accused driver would now face the trial as a minor, as per the ruling of the board.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2024, when a luxury car, driven by the accused juvenile, collided with a motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, killing two young individuals – Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia – both from Madhya Pradesh. The driver was apprehended but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The details that emerged later in the Pune Porsche crash case laid bare how money can bend the rule of law. Before the crash, the boy was served alcohol at a restaurant and bar despite him being underage.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and controversy over the leniency shown to the accused and the influence of political connections.

According to the reports, the parents of the juvenile driver also bribed doctors at a government-run hospital to swap his blood samples with those of his mother.

On April 22 this year, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the mother of the teenage main accused in the Pune Porsche case after she arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence by swapping her son's blood sample in an attempt to shield him from legal consequences.

The case against the prime accused is currently being heard by the Juvenile Justice Board. Meanwhile, Pune Crime Branch has also registered a separate case against the minor’s parents, doctors from Sassoon Hospital, and two others for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulate the blood sample.

Last year, on September 26, Pune Police submitted a supplementary report before the JJB and added charges of destruction of evidence against the juvenile accused. Earlier, the police had charged the juvenile accused with Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder.