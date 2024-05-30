Pune Porsche crash: Another family member of the teenager involved in the Pune Porsche accident, that left two IT professionals dead, may be part of the plan to shield the boy from arrest. The 17-year-old's mother may have provided her blood sample to be swapped with that of her son in order to manipulate the results, reports citing police sources said.

Police sources have said that Dr Shrihari Halnor, one of the doctors accused of swapping the blood sample, and his staff had taken Shivani Agarwal's blood sample who was present at the hospital. According to a report in NDTV, police are now looking for the teenager's mother to investigate her role in the plan.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Medical Education (MME) Department on Monday, May 27, formed the committee headed by Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of Mumbai-based Grants Medical College, to probe the alleged manipulation of the blood samples of the teenager.

Police sources said the panel, in its investigation, found that blood samples of a woman and two men were collected at the hospital. Also Read | Pune Porsche Crash Case: Panel to probe JJ board's procedure in granting bail to teen accused

Police had earlier claimed that the teenager’s blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person’s samples, which showed no traces of alcohol, at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital. Following this, police arrested Dr Ajay Tawade, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor.

Shrihari Halnor has alleged that he threw the blood sample of the teen and replaced it with another person's samples at the behest of Dr Ajay Tawade.

The juvenile is currently lodged at an observation home. His father and grandfather, who allegedly forced their driver to take the blame for the accident, have been arrested.

Two IT professionals in their 20s were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, in the early hours of May 19 in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. According to police, the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, was drunk at the time.

(With agency inputs)

