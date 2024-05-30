Porsche crash: Teen's mother part of plan to shield son? Report says ‘blood sample swapped was hers’
Pune Porsche crash: Police sources have said that Dr Shrihari Halnor, one of the doctors accused of swapping the blood sample, had taken Shivani Agarwal's blood sample to switch it with the teen's
Pune Porsche crash: Another family member of the teenager involved in the Pune Porsche accident, that left two IT professionals dead, may be part of the plan to shield the boy from arrest. The 17-year-old's mother may have provided her blood sample to be swapped with that of her son in order to manipulate the results, reports citing police sources said.