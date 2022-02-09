"The tower line that supplies power to the 400 KV high-pressure substations of Lonikand and Chakan of MSETCL was tripped at five places at around 4.30 this morning. MSETCL has undertaken repair work on a war footing," the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said.

According to MSEDCL, the power supply will be restored till 11 am

“All the senior engineers of MahaTransco are currently tracing the breakdown in the tower line. The power supply will be restored till 11 am. MSETCL and MSEDCL have appealed to the consumers in Pune region to cooperate during this period," MSEDCL said in another tweet.

All the senior engineers of MahaTransco are currently tracing the breakdown in the tower line. Power supply will be restored till 11 am. MSETCL and MSEDCL have appealed to the consumers in Pune region to cooperate during this period. — Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (@MSEDCL) February 9, 2022

"The technical failure might have occurred due to the fog and dew. A technical team of the power company is working on a war-footing to restore the power supply," the official said. The power supply is likely to resume by 11 am, PTI quoted an official.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.