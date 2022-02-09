Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune power outage: Supply to be restored soon, says MSETCL

Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad town experienced a power outage today morning due to a technical fault.
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Electricity outage in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, supply to be restored by 11 am, says Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL)

Pune: Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad town experienced a power outage today morning due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens. 

"The tower line that supplies power to the 400 KV high-pressure substations of Lonikand and Chakan of MSETCL was tripped at five places at around 4.30 this morning. MSETCL has undertaken repair work on a war footing," the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said.

According to MSEDCL, the power supply will be restored till 11 am

“All the senior engineers of MahaTransco are currently tracing the breakdown in the tower line. The power supply will be restored till 11 am. MSETCL and MSEDCL have appealed to the consumers in Pune region to cooperate during this period," MSEDCL said in another tweet.

"The technical failure might have occurred due to the fog and dew. A technical team of the power company is working on a war-footing to restore the power supply," the official said. The power supply is likely to resume by 11 am, PTI quoted an official.

