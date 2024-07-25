Pune Rains: Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in the city; 4 dead, NDRF deployed, schools closed

Pune is currently experiencing heavy rains with waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued moderate rain in plain areas. The met department has also issued an orange alert in the city for tomorrow i.e. on July 25.

According to the latest update, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed three teams in Pune. Two teams are stationed in Ekta Nagar and Singhgad Road, while one team is positioned in Varje, as reported by news agency ANI.