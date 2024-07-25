Hello User
Pune Rains: Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in the city; 4 dead, NDRF deployed, schools closed

Pune Rains: Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in the city; 4 dead, NDRF deployed, schools closed

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Pune faces heavy rains and waterlogging, IMD issues orange alert. NDRF deploys teams in affected areas.

Pune Rains: Mutha River in Pune overflows after heavy rains, in Pune, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Pune is currently experiencing heavy rains with waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued moderate rain in plain areas. The met department has also issued an orange alert in the city for tomorrow i.e. on July 25.

According to the latest update, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed three teams in Pune. Two teams are stationed in Ekta Nagar and Singhgad Road, while one team is positioned in Varje, as reported by news agency ANI.

An official told PTI that at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated.

