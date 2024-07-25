Pune is currently experiencing heavy rains with waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued moderate rain in plain areas. The met department has also issued an orange alert in the city for tomorrow i.e. on July 25.

According to the latest update, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed three teams in Pune. Two teams are stationed in Ekta Nagar and Singhgad Road, while one team is positioned in Varje, as reported by news agency ANI.

An official told PTI that at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated.

