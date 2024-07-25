Pune rains: Nearly 400 evacuated as heavy rains lash city; IMD issues red alert | Check top updates

Pune rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued 'red' alert in Pune for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas while moderate to heavy rain in plains today i.e. on July 25. Incessant downpour has claimed four lives and inundated residential colonies and houses in low-lying areas. Officials told news agency PTI that about 400 people were evacuated to safety today following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in the city. "So far 400 people from Sinhagad Road area have been shifted to safety," district Collector Suhas Diwase told PTI.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: In Pune's Nimbjanagar area, the fire department rescued 70 stranded people today. A video released by the news agency ANI showed Pune Fire Brigade officials carrying out rescue and relief operations in the area that has been submerged in above-knee-level water.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said if the need arises, the rain-hit people will be airlifted in Pune. Speaking on the rainfall situation in the city, the Maharashtra CM told ANI, “There is water on the roads and in houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on alert. Teams of NDRF teams & SDRF are deployed there. I have spoken to the Army to keep their teams on alert. Preparations have also been made for airlifting operations if needed. I appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration to move to safer places.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation shared an update saying that Khadakwasla Dam Water is currently being discharged from the dam at a rate of 22 thousand 880 cusecs and due to the continuous rainfall in the catchment area of ​​the dam, it will be increased to 40 thousand cusecs. However, citizens should exercise caution, and go out only if necessary. In case of calamity, the PMC also shared helpline number 020 - 25501269, 020 - 25506800.

The Pune District Collector said he appealed industrial establishments to give their employees a day off today. Speaking to ANI, he said, “It is raining heavily in the hilly areas of Pune in the Western Ghats...We have declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and we are monitoring the situation...We have appealed to industrial establishments also to give their employees a day off today as in the next three hours, we are expecting heavy to moderately heavy rains in the Pune region.”

He added, “One person died and one was injured due to a rockslide in Adharwadi village in Pune rural. Three people are trapped in a landslide in Dasve village in Lavasa city... NDRF has been sent for search and rescue. Three people died due to electrocution in Pune city. CM and DCM Ajit Pawar are monitoring the situation.”

Earlier in the day, the district collector also posted a video message wherein he appealed citizens “to be cautious and come out only if necessary as there is a possibility of heavy rain in Pune city and area.”

Four dead due to rain related incidents Officials reported to PTI that four people died in rain-related incidents in Pune. Three men were electrocuted in the Deccan area while trying to move their handcart, which got submerged due to heavy rains. Another person died, and one was injured in a landslide in the Tahmini Ghat section of Mulshi tehsil. Inspector Manoj Yadav of Paud police station confirmed, “One person died, and another sustained injuries after a landslide on a small eatery in Tahmini Ghat in Mulshi tehsil.”