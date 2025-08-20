Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation relocates 950 citizens from flood-affected areas as Mutha River swells

Heavy rains have continued to lash Maharashtra's Pune over the last two days, causing a flood alert in the lower-lying areas around the Mutha River. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said it has evacuated nearly 950 citizens to safe shelters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Thane, Ghats of Nasik, Pune and Satara.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas led to the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam, prompting the authorities to alert localities around the Mutha River. Morya Gosavi Temple, located in Pimpri-Chinchwad, has been inundated by flood waters.

In an X post, Shekhar Singh, the PCMC Commissioner, said, “Over the past 24 hours, our teams at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have worked round the clock to relocate nearly 950 citizens from flood-affected and low-lying areas to safe shelters.”

“At every relief centre, we have ensured arrangements for food, clean drinking water, electricity, and healthcare facilities,” he added.

Singh said the disaster management cells are fully active in all zonal offices, supported by our fire, health, solid waste, and engineering teams. Boats, ambulances, and buses are deployed for swift evacuations.

“We are simultaneously addressing complaints of waterlogging and drainage blockages to reduce risks in other parts of the city,” he said.

Singh said that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is closely coordinated with the Irrigation Department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), C-DAC, and the traffic police.

“This collaboration allows us to track real-time rainfall, dam discharges, and diversions, ensuring timely action. Citizens are also being informed continuously through All India Radio, FM channels, and PCMC’s digital platforms,” he added, while assuring citizens that the situation is under control, and every possible step is being taken to keep you safe.

Singh said that those living near rivers should cooperate with the PCMC teams, follow instructions, and move valuables, cattle, and equipment to safer places.

