Pune traffic alert! Know all congestion hotspots, roadblocks for 61 locations amid ongoing civic work

Pune traffic police recently revealed the names of top traffic congestion hotspots across the city. Listed below are the specific routes where traffic snarls are rampant amid ongoing civic works, including road repairs, resurfacing, sewer line installations, and underground gas pipeline projects.

Ahmednagar Road

Sinhagad road

Katraj-Kondhwa Road

Baner-Balewadi

Aundh

Hadapsar

Bibvewadi

Pune traffic police listed out a total of 50 critical locations across the city where traffic congestion has obstructed vehiclur movement and commuters. Contractors appointed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are carrying out the civic works projects which have been ordered to be completed before May 31 deadline.

As per the recent traffic police report, a warning has been issued to these contractors to complete the construction work along these routes before the monsoon season. Warning against any untoward incident due to disturbance, the traffic police said that strict legal action will be taken against the responsible contractors.

To ensure timely completion of the projects, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende instructed traffic inspectors across the city to monitor the contractors closely. “Due to poor traffic management around construction sites, we are witnessing severe congestion at several locations. This is a matter of grave concern. All civic works must be completed and roads restored before the onset of the monsoon,” HT quoted Amol Zende as saying.

Extensive digging works across the city since January have hindered smooth traffic movement at 50 key points. before initiating work. Contractors are required to seek prior permission from the traffic police before initiating work, according to regulations.

Asserting the need for proactive measures to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Preparatory steps must start now. A list of waterlogging-prone areas is being compiled, and action plans are being developed accordingly,” reported HT.

