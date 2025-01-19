A Pune man, under pressure from moneylenders, killed his wife and son before attempting suicide on Saturday. Police rescued him and registered a case against four individuals for harassment. The man had repaid significant amounts yet faced constant intimidation.

Pune news: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old son by administering sleeping pills on Janaury 18 before attempting to take his own life in Chikhali area of Pune, police said as reported by ANI. The police told the agency that the man has been taken to the hospital for treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune news: How the incident unfolded A senior police official from Pimpri Chinchwad informed that on the man administered sleeping pills to his wife and son which lead to their deaths. He later attempted to hang himself from a ceiling fan in their apartment. "However, police officials found him alive in his flat after receiving calls from neighbours who had been contacted by his elder son," the official added as quoyed by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We immediately went there and broke the door and we found out that there is a lady and gent who have committed suicide. We also found a child lying by the bedside. After some investigation on spot, we found out that the man is probably alive and so we immediately admitted him to a private hospital," he added.

Police added that the man had sent a message to his 14-year-old son, who was staying with a relative in Mumbai, informing about commit suicide. After the son received the messge, the son alerted the neighbors to check on his family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune tragedy: Reason for killing wife and son According to the police, the man was allegedly being harassed by moneylenders even after paying back the principal amount and an extra ₹9 lakh. He had borrowed ₹6 lakh and ₹2 lakh from two moneylenders at a 10% monthly interest rate, and ₹4 lakh from another lender at a high interest rate. Despite repaying the borrowed amounts along with additional payments, the harassment continued.