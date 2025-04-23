Pune’s longest flyover to open soon! From connectivity to opening date - all to know about the massive 2 km overpass

Preparations are in full swing to inaugurate Pune's longest flyover. It is expected that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will open the city’s longest flyover to public in the coming days.

Pune flyover opening date According to Hindustan Times report, the civic authorities will make the overpass accessible to the public in the last week of April.

Pune flyover connectivity Stretching 2.12 km, the city's longest flyover connects Vithalwadi to Funtime Theater on Sinhagad Road. As per the report, the installation of streetlights and signage is ongoing although the construction of the flyover concluded last month.

Notably, the formal inauguration of the flyover has been delayed beyond the target date. Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, who recently inspected the flyover on a two-wheeler, directed officials to complete the remaining work within eight-day deadline. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony, as per sources familiar with the matter. It is important to note that the exact inauguration date has not been released yet.

Punekar News shared a video, showing Rajendra Bhosale inspecting the flyover on a two-wheeler.

The Pune flyover in focus is a part of a larger ₹118 crore project comprising the construction of three flyovers between Rajaram Bridge and Funtime Theater on Sinhagad Road. The Rajaram Bridge Chowk flyover stretching 650 metre was inaugurated earlier this year while work on the third flyover is 70% complete. The third flyover is expected to be ready within the next two months, which will connect Goyal Ganga Chowk to Prakash Inamdar Chowk.

PMC project department executive engineer, Sandeep Patil, said, “Gantry installation and a few minor tasks are pending and will be completed in four to five days,” reported HT.