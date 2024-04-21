'Punish him in a way that...': Karnataka murder accused's father demands strict punishment for son
Father of accused in Neha Hiremath murder case calls for severe punishment to prevent harassment of women.
The father of the accused, Fayaz, who killed Congress corporator's daughter Neha Hiremath in Hubballi has said that his son should be "punished in such a way that no man thinks of harassing a woman". Amid claims of ‘love jihad’, Baba Saheb Subani, Fayaz's father, who is also a school teacher has now made some revelations on the case and said that Neha's family had called him eight months ago to inform him that his son was troubling her. His mother, however, has said that both were in love.