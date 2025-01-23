In a tragic incident, a woman’s body was found in the Bhakra canal in Patiala district of Punjab. Her body was discovered hours after she had gone out with a policeman friend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Nisha, a resident of Seru village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the police, Nisha and a policeman named Yuvraj were friends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nisha has been living in Chandigarh for the last three years and is undergoing training to be an air hostess.

She had gone to her home in Seru village and on Monday came back to Chandigarh.

On the evening of January 20, Nisha and Yuvraj departed from her paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later Nisha’s family could not contact her despite multiple attempts because her phone was switched off.

The family filed a missing complaint with the police.

On January 21, her body was found partially clothed in the Bhakra Canal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On January 22, photos of the woman were shared on social media to identify her.

A case of murder has been filed against Yuvraj, who is now in police custody.

He is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib and is a police officer posted in Mohali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengal: Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl A shopkeeper was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night on the outskirts of the district headquarters Suri, when the girl went to the shop to buy chocolates, a police officer said.

The accused, who was absconding, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Locals claimed that the girl visited the grocery store near her home on Tuesday evening to buy chocolates but the shopkeeper took her inside the shop and sexually assaulted her.

Neighbours rescued the girl and sent her home, the minor's parents said.

The shopkeeper fled the spot immediately after the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}