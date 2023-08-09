Punjab bandh LIVE: In a collaborative effort, the Dalit and Christian groups on 9 August have called for statewide shutdown, aiming to highlight pressing concerns in Manipur. The Christian Brotherhood convened a media briefing at the Jalandhar Press Club and launched the Manipur Insaf Morcha, formally declaring the upcoming Punjab strike, TOI reported. Surjit Thapar, President of Manipur Insaaf Morcha, detailed the strategy, specifying that the state's movement would be paused from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on August 9.
With a concern for potential disruptions and a priority on safeguarding children, the state authorities have opted to keep schools shut today. This measure is intended to avert any undesirable occurrences and uphold the students' safety.
Punjab police deploy heavy force to maintain calm amid bandh call in Amritsar
Amid a call for a bandh and protest by the local SC and Christian communities over the Manipur issue, the Punjab Police has deployed heavy police force in Amritsar to maintain a calm and stable situation, according to the police officials.
According to the police, around 100 police officials have been deployed in each zone to maintain law and order during the protest.
While speaking to ANI, Amristar SP Harjit Singh assured “We will make sure no violence happens during this protest."
Bus, train services unaffected till 10:30 am
Bus and train services in the region were unaffected till 10.30 am. There was no input of any attempt to disrupt the public transport or the highways, HT has reported.
Why is bandh called in Punjab today?
Punjab bandh LIVE updates: The bandh movement is a reaction to the broader and ongoing problem of ethnic turmoil that erupted in Manipur on May 3. The unrest ensued after a 'Tribal Solidarity March,' arranged by hill districts, was held to counter the Meitei community's plea for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification. With more than 160 fatalities and numerous injuries, the call for a bandh echoes as a potent plea for justice and increased awareness.
Timings of bandh in Punjab today
What will remain open in Punjab today?
Punjab bandh live updates: Petrol pumps, local shops will remain operational, however, with an exception for places where the likelihood of unrest is high, Hindustan Times has reported.
Moreover, emergency services like hospitals, banks will run as scheduled.
Schools in Punjab to remain closed today due to 'bandh' by Dalit, Christian community
Punjab bandh LIVE updates: In light of the Dalit and Christian communities' call for a strike in Punjab, the state administration has chosen to shut down all schools on August 9, 2023. Read more here
