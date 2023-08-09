Punjab bandh LIVE updates: Schools in Punjab to remain closed today due to 'bandh' by Dalit, Christian community

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:59 AM IST

Punjab bandh on August 9: The Dalit and Christian groups have called for statewide shutdown today, aiming to highlight pressing concerns in Manipur. With a concern for potential disruptions and a priority on safeguarding children, the state authorities have opted to keep schools shut today.