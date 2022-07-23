Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence fined 10,000 for littering

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence fined ₹10,000 for littering1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh was fined ₹10,000 for littering. Scroll down to read more
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Chandigarh residence was fined ₹10,000 by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday for littering.
A challan has been issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh.
After CM Bhagwant Mann's Chandigarh residence was fined for littering, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said he had been receiving complaints.
The BJP leader said that he had been receiving complaints from the residents regarding the disposal of waste from the chief minister's residence.
He also said that the staff at the chief minister's residence was requested several times by the municipal corporation staff to not dump waste but it did not stop.
Therefore, the challan has been issued, he said.
House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence, Sidhu said.
On Thursday, Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after he complained of stomach ache.
Hours after he was hospitalised, a video of Bhagwant Mann drinking water from a river started the speculation that the polluted water was the cause of his stomachache.
The video was also tweeted by AAP's Punjab unit.
This was during a campaign to clean rivers and drains in the state.
(With agency inputs)
