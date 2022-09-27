Punjab CM moves confidence motion, BJP walks out, Congress MLAs removed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly after Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his nod to convene the House after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding a session of the Assembly. As Bhagwant Mann tabled a confidence motion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout, while the Congress legislators were escorted out by the Marshals.

