The Punjab government has launched ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a statewide quiz competition offering young residents an opportunity to win cash prizes of up to ₹1 crore while testing their knowledge of the state's history, culture, language and heritage.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the initiative, describing it as an effort to encourage young people to focus on education, improve their general knowledge and prepare for competitive government recruitment examinations.

The competition is open to Punjab residents aged 15 to 30 years. The government has announced more than 10,000 prize opportunities, with the ultimate winner set to receive ₹1 crore.

The registration window is open from November 14 to November 28, 2026.

Punjab Da Crorepati registration 2026: Direct link Eligible participants can register for the competition through the Punjab government's official portal.

Direct registration link: https://punjabdacrorepati.punjab.gov.in/

Participants can also register through the Punjab Da Crorepati mobile application, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Registration is free, according to the government's announcement.

Who can participate in Punjab Da Crorepati? Check eligibility The competition is open to young people who meet the following eligibility conditions:

Applicants must be residents of Punjab. Participants must be between 15 and 30 years of age as of January 1, 2027. Applicants must complete the registration and identity verification process. Participants must complete the mandatory mock or practice round before appearing for the official quiz. The initiative is aimed at students and young people preparing for competitive examinations, although the competition is not restricted to government job aspirants.

Punjab Da Crorepati: What are the cash prizes? The Punjab government has announced substantial cash rewards for winners and leaderboard toppers. More than 10,000 participants are expected to receive prizes.

Here is the announced prize structure:

Grand winner: ₹1 crore

Four runners-up: ₹10 lakh each

Eight leaderboard toppers: ₹5 lakh each

Other participants: Cash rewards and prizes for thousands of additional participants.

The government has promoted the competition as an opportunity for young people to combine learning with the possibility of winning substantial cash rewards.

How to register for Punjab Da Crorepati? Step-by-step process Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal or the mobile application.

Here is how to register:

Visit the official website: Open https://punjabdacrorepati.punjab.gov.in/ or download the Punjab Da Crorepati application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Enter your mobile number: Provide an active mobile number and complete the OTP verification process.

Complete your profile: Fill in the required personal and identity verification details, including Aadhaar or other requested identification information.

Provide educational details: Students may also be required to submit their educational or institute-related information, along with their district details.

Complete the mock round: Participants must attempt the mandatory practice round before proceeding to the official quiz.

Participate in the competition: Once registered, candidates can take part in the scheduled online quiz rounds.

Punjab Da Crorepati: How many rounds will the competition have? According to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the competition will follow a format similar to the popular television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC).

It will comprise 11 rounds, with the first nine conducted online. The tenth round will take place physically across all 23 districts of Punjab, while the eleventh round will be the grand finale.

The online competition is scheduled to run from November 21 to December 7, 2026, according to the announced schedule.

Participants will be asked multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct.

What subjects will be covered in Punjab Da Crorepati? The quiz will feature a question bank of approximately 50,000 questions covering a wide range of subjects.

These include:

Punjab's history and heritage Punjabi language and culture Geography of Punjab Mathematics General knowledge Information about Punjab govt Topics will be relevant to competitive government recruitment examinations.

The questions will also follow patterns associated with recruitment examinations for posts such as Constable, Patwari and Punjab Civil Services (PCS).

According to Mann, the initiative is intended to help young people improve their general knowledge and build familiarity with competitive examination formats.

What did CM Bhagwant Mann say about Punjab Da Crorepati? Announcing the initiative, Mann urged young people to focus on education and hard work, saying the government wanted books in youngsters' hands.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the competition would help prepare young people for government jobs while giving them an opportunity to win substantial cash rewards.

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He also encouraged participants to use the platform to improve their knowledge, adding that the success of Punjab's youth would contribute to the state's progress.