Punjab floods: IPS officers in state go 'beyond policing', to donate one day's salary for relief efforts

As Punjab is witnessing devastating floods, all IPS officers in the state have decided to contribute their one-day salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Punjab Police said on Tuesday that the contribution by all the IPS officers is a humble gesture to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on social media platform X, Punjab Police said: “In solidarity with the people of #Punjab affected by the devastating floods, all #IPS officers of the state have resolved to contribute one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This contribution is a humble gesture to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

“Beyond policing, we see it as our humanitarian duty to stand with our fellow citizens in this hour of distress,” the X post said.

“Punjab Police remains committed not only to ensuring law and order but also to extending every possible assistance to ease the suffering of those affected. Together, with compassion and collective effort, we will overcome this challenge and help rebuild lives,” they added.

The massive floods in the state were caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The floods affected villages in the Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts the most.

AAP MLAs, MPs donate one month's salary to CM's Relief Fund Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said party MLAs and MPs are donating one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide aid to the flood-affected state.

Calling the calamity an unprecedented crisis, Kejriwal issued an emotional appeal, invoking Punjab's unparalleled sacrifices for the nation and urging all political parties, state governments and especially the central government to rise above politics and extend wholehearted support to flood-hit Punjab.

The AAP chief announced that every party MP and MLA will donate one month's salary to the Punjab CM's Relief Fund.