‘45 on the back…’— Punjab Kings' fitting tribute to Rohit Sharma as ‘Hitman’ retires from Test cricket

Indian cricket entered a nostalgic chapter on May 7, as one of its modern greats, Rohit Sharma, announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 38-year-old Indian captain, fondly known as the “Hitman” for his effortless play, made the announcement through an Instagram story that marked the end of a remarkable red-ball journey that spanned over a decade.

“It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites,” wrote Rohit in a heartfelt note. “Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI (One Day International) format,” he concluded.

According to Reuters, India will kick off their next Test season with a five-match series in England beginning in Leeds on June 20.

Punjab Kings' heartfelt tribute Soon after Rohit’s announcement, social media erupted with emotion and admiration, led by a particularly touching tribute from the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. On their official X account, the team shared a visually rich tribute comprising two posts.

The first was a nostalgic video montage of Rohit Sharma’s iconic batting moments, stitched together with finesse. The video carried the emotional caption in Punjabi:

“Saara jag chhad ke bas tenu hi hai chuniya” (Translation: “Leaving the whole world behind, it's only you I've chosen.”)

Also Read | What Rohit Sharma said as he announced retirement from Test Cricket

The second post showcased a poignant image: Rohit’s #45 jersey and India cap displayed as if in a museum, surrounded by framed photos from his career, with an Indian flag in the foreground. The visual symbolism reflected a respectful farewell — like preserving a national treasure.

Fans poured their emotions into replies and reposts. One comment that captured the public mood said:

“A legend who made every format brighter! That iconic #45 jersey will forever remind us of pure batting magic.”

Another wrote, “Thank you, Captain”

While many expressed sadness, most celebrated Rohit’s decision with pride, lauding his decision to retire on his own terms and after a fulfilling career.

Also Read | How fans reacted after Rohit Sharma announced retirement from Test cricket