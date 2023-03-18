All mobile internet services, all SMS services, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab have been suspended as the police mobilise to arrest ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. All the mobile internet and messaging services have been suspended till 12 noon tomorrow, 19 March, in the interest of public safety, the Punjab government said in a statement on Saturday.

In a statement, the Department of Home Affairs and Justice of Punjab said, “All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety."

There has been no official confirmation on the police action though.

According to the reports, mobile internet services have been restricted in several districts of Punjab as the state police launches action against ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides.

Amripal's cavalcade was reportedly intercepted by police in Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district on Saturday. Though he managed to escape, six of his supporters were learned to have been detained.

Meanwhile, a video of Amritpal Singh surrounded by his supporters has emerged on the social media. In the video, Amritpal Singh is seen in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

During the incident, six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries.