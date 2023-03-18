All mobile internet services, all SMS services, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab have been suspended as the police mobilise to arrest ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. All the mobile internet and messaging services have been suspended till 12 noon tomorrow, 19 March, in the interest of public safety, the Punjab government said in a statement on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}