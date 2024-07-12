Hello User
Business News/ News / Punjab news: Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held in drug case. Details here

Punjab news: Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held in drug case. Details here

  • Jalandhar police have arrested Harpreet Singh, the brother of Sikh preacher and MP Amritpal Singh, in connection with a drug case.

FILE PHOTO: Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, senior police official said on Friday.

