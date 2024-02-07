Rachit Kaushik, a Delhi-based YouTuber, was apprehended by Ludhiana police on February 6 from Uttar Pradesh. Rachit Kaushik is a renowned digital content creator and self-proclaimed political satirist. A post on Kaushik’s Instagram channel “Sab Lok Tantra", claims that he was a “bold voice of Hindutva, famous journalist, political analyst." The post also alleged that Punjab police arrested Rachit Kaushik from Muzaffarnagar "under a political conspiracy" after the YouTuber “presented some facts on his channels regarding Arvind Kejriwal, his family and Punjab government." Also read: Delhi Court to today hear ED complaint against Arvind Kejriwal skipping summons Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal informed that Kaushik was arrested under sections sections 295-A, 153-A, 153, 504 IPC and 67 Information Technology Act after a case was registered against him. He said that Kaushik was charged with hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, reported The Indian Express. Also read: Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons Also read: Arvind Kejriwal ‘sympathises’ with Delhi police action after MLA poaching charges: ‘Drama instead of…’ Since the arrest of Kaushik, social media platform ‘X’ has been flooded with hashtags “Justice for Baba" and “Rachit Kaushik kidnapped" on X . Delhi-based BJP leader Tajinder Bagga took to social media platform X to draw a connection between Rachit Kaushik's arrest and the YouTuber's video on alleged exposé of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s son. Tajinder Bagga was also arrested by Punjab police earlier. Also read: 'BJP asks us to join…': Arvind Kejriwal says AAP won't bow down amid MLA poaching row

A pastor named Alisha Masih at Church of God in the Peeru Banda area of Ludhiana is said to have filed the complaint. The pastor alleged the YouTuber of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community through a video that was uploaded from a handle named “No conversion" on X.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal informed The Indian Express that according to the investigation into the case the handle on X was being run by Kaushik. Chahal added, “He is also running many such other handles on YouTube and Instagram where he gives hate speech and tries to instigate communities against each other," reported The Indian Express.

“The videos had extremely objectionable content against the Christian community and baseless allegations on conversions. The man was also using wrong words against Jesus Christ. We keep flagging such videos to our local police station from time to time," The Indian Express quoted Masih as saying.

