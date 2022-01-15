Punjab Assembly Polls: The Congress on Saturday released first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab. The ruling party has fielded Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib, while State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight from Amritsar East.

Congress releases list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls- CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. pic.twitter.com/FV4PSh1Win — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian and singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa.

Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Moga.

The Congress has fielded Punjab deputy CMs -- Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 14.

Former PCC president and campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar will not contest the polls and his nephew Sandeep Jakhar will contest the Abohar assembly seat instead.

Similarly, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra will not contest and his son Mohit Mohindra will contest from Patiala rural assembly seat in his place.

Among other sitting Punjab ministers, Manpreet Singh Badal will contest from Bathinda Urban, Vijay Inder Singla from Sangrur, Razia Sultana from Malerkotla, Gurkirat Singh Kotli from Khanna, Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala, Tript Rajinder Bajwa from Fatehgarh Churian, Randeep Singh Nabha from Amloh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Gidderbaha, Pargat Singh from Jalandhar Cantt.

Other ministers like Sangat Singh Gilzian has been fielded from Urmar, Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West-SC, Sukhbinder Sarkaria from Rajasansi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana West.

Former deputy chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal has been fielded from Lehragaga.

With agency inputs

