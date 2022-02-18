Punjab elections 2022: AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday responded to allegations made by former party colleague Kumar Vishwas, saying he must be the "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds schools and hospitals.

He said Vishwas' charge that he was Khalistan supporter was laughable.

Vishwas, who supported Kejriwal during the Anna agitation and became part of Aam Aadmi Party, recently claimed that the Delhi chief minister was supportive of the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

Following this claim, Kejriwal came under massive attack from both the Congress and the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeting the chief minister citing allegations made by Vishwas.

Kejriwal, however, today reacted to the claim, saying : "All these corrupts are calling me terrorist. I am the first terrorist in the world who builds schools for people, builds hospitals, fixes electricity. I am the world's first "sweet terrorist". The British used to fear Bhagat Singh. That is why he was called a terrorist. I am disciple of Bhagat Singh."

ये सारे भ्रष्टाचारी मुझे आतंकवादी बोल रहे हैं



मैं दुनिया का पहला आतंकवादी हूँ जो लोगों के लिए स्कूल बनवाता है,अस्पताल बनवाता है,बिजली ठीक करता है। दुनिया का मैं पहला “स्वीट आतंकवादी हूँ



अंग्रेज भगत सिंह से ख़ौफ़ खाते थे।इसलिए उन्हें आतंकवादी बोलते थे। मैं भगत सिंह का चेला हूँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2022

The AAP leader further said that even Britishers had called Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but the country knows there was no bigger patriot than him.

"A hundred years ago, Britishers had called Bhagat Singh a terrorist and 100 years later, history is repeating when all these parties want to prove Bhagat Singh's follower (Kejriwal) as a terrorist, but people know the reality," he said.

Kejriwal said leaders of the BJP and the Congress as well as their allies have joined hands to target him over Vishwas's accusations which he dubbed as "laughable".

"Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Channi, Sukhbir Badal, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, all are now levelling allegations that for the last ten years, Kejriwal is hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and wants to become the prime minister of one part," Kejriwal told reporters in Bathinda.

"If one goes by their claims, that means I am a big terrorist. If one goes by their logic, then what were their agencies doing, why did they not arrest me? Earlier, Congress was ruling and now for last over seven years the BJP is in power (at the Centre). Were all of them sleeping," he said.

Kejriwal dubbed the allegations levelled by Vishwas and other leaders as "a comedy". "This is laughable. Is this possible," he asked.

With agency inputs

