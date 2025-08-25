Punjab rains: Pathankot schools shut, rivers overflowing as torrential downpour continues to batter border areas

Pathankot district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions due to incessant rains. The torrential downpour affected several villages near the India-Pakistan border and caused Ravi River water level to rise significantly.

Published25 Aug 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Amid incessant rains and rising water levels of local rivers, Pathankot district authorities announced a holiday for all schools and colleges.
Amid incessant rains and rising water levels of local rivers, Pathankot district authorities announced a holiday for all schools and colleges.(Raminder Pal Singh | ANI)

The Pathankot district administration on Monday declared a holiday in all educational institutions in the wake of incessant rains, officials said.

Several villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot district of Punjab have been affected after the water level in Ujh, Ravi rivers and rivulets rose following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

"Keeping in mind the continuous rains in Pathankot district, a holiday is declared in all government/non-government schools, colleges and other educational institutions of Pathankot district on August 25," read an order issued by Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Uppal.

Punjab Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation and assured the people that the state government would give compensation for any loss.

Because of heavy flow of water in the Ujh, Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets, the situation in villages along the Indo-Pak border was grim.

