The serial killer who was arrested in Punjab's Rupnagar for allegedly killing 11 men in the past 18 months has revealed that he used to dress up as woman and insults to his sexuality early in his childhood may have driver him to murder men and “take revenge”.

The accused, identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodhi of village Chaura in Hoshiarpur district, was arrested on Monday for killing one Maninder Singh and it came to light during interrogation that he was a “serial killer”. Police said his victims were men whom he used to offer lift in his car, and then rob them and kill them

According to an India Today report, Ram Saroop has revealed that his last murder was linked to the slurs he faced from the victim. He revealed that he had given lift to Maninder Singh on his motorbike and the latter had made comments on his body.

Unable to bear insults on his sexuality, Ram Saroop killed Maninder Singh. His body was found in Kiratpur Sahib and on the scene of the crime, the police also found a muffler which led them to the accused.

During interrogation, Ram Saroop confessed that he used to dress up like women and secretly wear make-up when he was a child in the absence of his parents. He identified as homosexual when he went to Dubai in 2005. Also Read | A serial killer set Detroit on edge. Police missteps over 15 years allowed him to roam free

The report menioned that Ram Saroop targeted the men who would insult him for his sexuality or rejected his demands after engaging in sexual acts. His first victim was retired Armyman identified as Harpreet Singh who allegedly refused to pay him money after their sexual encounter – this shall probably explain why he wrote “dhokhebaaz” on his victim's backs.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted that apart from this case, he had committed 10 other murders, the officials said. The accused has also admitted to have committed killings in Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur districts.

He used to strangle his victims while in some cases he used objects like bricks to commit the crime, police said.