YouTuber Jasbir Singh, linked to Jyoti Malhotra remanded to 3-day police custody in Pakistan espionage case

Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh, alleged to be in close contact with influencer Jyoti Malhotra and accused of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested and remanded to three days of police custody.

Advertisement

Punjab police unearthed a “terror-backed espionage network” linked to Jasbir Singh. He had allegedly travelled to Pakistan three times, officials said.

Allegations against YouTuber Jasbir Singh Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal,” has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network.

Jasir Singh also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official.

"Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny," Punjab Police DGP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Also Read | Punjab YouTuber tried to erase traces of his links with Pak: Top cop

A resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar district, Singh has a YouTube channel with over 10 lakh subscribers.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, Jasbir Singh attempted to erase all traces of his communications with the PIOs to avoid detection.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali. "Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators, he added.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra was in touch with 4 Pak agents; 12 TB data recovered from phones

The 33-year-old Hisar native Malhotra, who was running a YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested last month.

On May 13, India expelled Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who was posted at the Pakistan High Commission, for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The action on spy networks within the country comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead and the four-day military conflict with Pakistan that followed.