Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has died in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana, news agency ANI reported citing the Sonipat Police. He was named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.

The Haryana Police said Deep rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said Sidhu's SUV had rammed into a truck. A woman accompanying Sidhu was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated out of danger.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he was “deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans".

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.