Punjab news: Bunty Bains, a Punjabi lyricist and close friend of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala , escaped unharmed on 27 February when bullets were allegedly fired at him by unidentified individuals in Mohali, police said as reported by news agency ANI .

As per the report, the incident took place at a dhaba in Sector 79 of Mohali.

Bains and his friends were present at the dhaba when the firing occurred. As per the report, police officials were present at the spot. A case has been registered under Arms Act and investigation on this is underway.

"Bains was sitting in the restaurant along with his comrades when some unknown people entered the venue and opened fire allegedly aimed at him," the police said as quoted by ANI.

"One bullet was found lodged in the dhaba's wall, and bullet shells have been recovered from the location," he added.

Reports also stated that Bains had shared a video on social media while sitting at the dhaba, after which 15 minutes later there was firing at the dhaba, however, currently none of social media handles has any video of that day.

As per the police sources, it is also being alleged that this firing was done by Bambiha Gang and the name of gangster Lucky Patial Group is coming forward. The source also added that just a few days ago, an extortion of ₹1 crore was demanded from Bains.

Who is Bunty Bains?

Bains has his own music industry and has written songs for famous singers including late Sidhu Moosewala, Jordan Sandhu, Amy Virk, and Jazzy-B. As per his Twitter Bio, he is lyricist, composer and producer.

(With inputs from ANI)

