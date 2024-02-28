 Punjab News: Bunty Bains, close friend of late Sidhu Moosewala, targeted in firing at Mohali dhaba, probe on | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 28 2024 14:29:06
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.00 -0.60%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 -2.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,416.90 -0.26%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 -3.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.95 -0.54%
Business News/ News / Punjab News: Bunty Bains, close friend of late Sidhu Moosewala, targeted in firing at Mohali dhaba, probe on
BackBack

Punjab News: Bunty Bains, close friend of late Sidhu Moosewala, targeted in firing at Mohali dhaba, probe on

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Punjabi lyricist and a close-aid of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, Bunty Bains, escaped unhurt when bullets were allegedly fired at him by unknown people n Punjab's Mohali, said the police on Tuesday.

Sidhu Moosewala's close friend Bunty Bains escapes gunshot, probe underwayPremium
Sidhu Moosewala's close friend Bunty Bains escapes gunshot, probe underway

Punjab news: Bunty Bains, a Punjabi lyricist and close friend of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, escaped unharmed on 27 February when bullets were allegedly fired at him by unidentified individuals in Mohali, police said as reported by news agency ANI.

As per the report, the incident took place at a dhaba in Sector 79 of Mohali. 

Bains and his friends were present at the dhaba when the firing occurred. As per the report, police officials were present at the spot. A case has been registered under Arms Act and investigation on this is underway.

Also Read: Netizens await ‘Sidhu Moosewala Jr’ as late singer's parents to welcome child in March

"Bains was sitting in the restaurant along with his comrades when some unknown people entered the venue and opened fire allegedly aimed at him," the police said as quoted by ANI.

"One bullet was found lodged in the dhaba's wall, and bullet shells have been recovered from the location," he added.

Reports also stated that Bains had shared a video on social media while sitting at the dhaba, after which 15 minutes later there was firing at the dhaba, however, currently none of social media handles has any video of that day.

Also Read: Gangster Goldy Brar, linked to singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, declared terrorist under UAPA

As per the police sources, it is also being alleged that this firing was done by Bambiha Gang and the name of gangster Lucky Patial Group is coming forward. The source also added that just a few days ago, an extortion of 1 crore was demanded from Bains.

Who is Bunty Bains?

Bains has his own music industry and has written songs for famous singers including late Sidhu Moosewala, Jordan Sandhu, Amy Virk, and Jazzy-B. As per his Twitter Bio, he is lyricist, composer and producer.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App