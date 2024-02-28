Punjab News: Bunty Bains, close friend of late Sidhu Moosewala, targeted in firing at Mohali dhaba, probe on
Punjab news: Bunty Bains, a Punjabi lyricist and close friend of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, escaped unharmed on 27 February when bullets were allegedly fired at him by unidentified individuals in Mohali, police said as reported by news agency ANI.
