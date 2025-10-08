Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passes away at 35: Kali Camaro and Shaandaar chartbuster dies after serious accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at the age of 35. Known for chartbusters like Kali Camaro, Shaandaar, and Muchh Te Mashook, the music icon was receiving treatment in Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for the past 10 days since September 27 accident.

Partap Singh Bajwa, Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, announced the demise of the popular singer. In a post on X, he stated, “Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”

Rajvir Jawanda suffered severe head and spinal injuries in September 27 road accident while riding his bike on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road. He was heading towards Shimla when two bulls suddenly ran onto the road, locked in a fight. The incident occurred in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. As he attempted to avoid collision with the bulls, Rajvir lost control of his bike and rammed into Bolero coming from the other side.

Despite several days of treatment in intensive medical care, Jawanda’s neurological condition remained critical, who was on life support since the mishap. Doctors reported minimal brain activity and no significant improvement in his health condition, which was described as “extremely critical” soon after the harrowing mishap.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Rajvir Jawanda boasted a massive fan following with 2.7 million Instagram followers. Widely loved for his hit songs such as Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil and Sardari, he left behind a legacy in Punjabi cinema. His iconic roles from Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni and Kaka Ji were widely appreciated.

The celebrated singer kick started his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me. Initially, he dreamt of becoming a police officer but chose to follow his true calling — music, according to his official Apple Music biography.