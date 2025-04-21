Punjab’s war against drugs: Energy drinks banned in schools to tackle addiction

In a decisive move to protect students and combat addiction, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday announced a complete ban on energy drinks in schools across the state, reported India Today.

The measure is part of the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s broader campaign to fight drug abuse and promote healthy living among the youth.

Speaking at a press conference in Mansa, he emphasised that the consumption of energy drinks among school children can be an early gateway to addictive behaviour, and this ban is a preventive step to safeguard their future.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found supplying energy drinks to children in educational institutions. He reiterated the government's unwavering resolve in its ‘War Against Drugs’ initiative, which has seen intensified efforts to eliminate drug trafficking and addiction in Punjab.

“Drug peddlers will not be spared. The administration and police are working together to catch drug smugglers,” Balbir Singh declared.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Mann government’s aggressive steps to counter the drug menace in Punjab. In March, the state constituted a five-member committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing crackdown. Police have been directed to identify drug hotspots, dismantle supply chains, and take stringent action against traffickers.

Singh also mentioned that properties belonging to drug traffickers will be seized and demolished as part of the state’s zero-tolerance approach.

In addition to measures against drug abuse, the minister spoke about the government’s focus on food safety. He said efforts are being made to ensure the availability of pure milk, paneer, sweets, and other commonly consumed food items.

“Those who provide quality food will be honoured, while those selling adulterated items will face strict punishment,” Balbir Singh said. Advertisement

