‘Pushed, slapped, abused’: Delhi doctor attacked a day after strike over Kolkata rape-murder case ended

A resident doctor at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi's Karkardooma was reportedly attacked by a patient's attendant on Saturday night, August 24. This comes just a day after resident doctors resumed work following an 11-day nationwide strike. The strike was observed in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's capital, Kolkata.

“Late Saturday night, around 1:00 am, a patient with a forehead injury was brought to the hospital. I took him to the dressing room to stitch the wound,” news agency PTI quoted the doctor as saying.

During the medical treatment, the inebriated patient violently attacked the medical practitioner. The doctor said, “After I finished the first stitch and was working on the second, the patient suddenly pushed me and began hurling abuses.”

The assaulted doctor, accusing the patient's son of being involved in the attack, said, "His son, who was outside the room, came in, slapped me, and they both started abusing me further."

Protesting doctors resume duties On August 23, the agitating doctors resumed their service after the Supreme Court's order. The apex court assured that the safety concerns of medics would be addressed. It constituted a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol. The task force is required to submit the interim report within three weeks and the final report by the end of two months.

The agitation began on August 12, severely disrupting non-emergency services at major central and Delhi government hospitals. The ripple effect also impacted OPD and diagnostics departments.

On August 19, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said, “There will be a 25% increase in security personnel in all Central Government Hospitals. Deployment of Marshalls in central government hospitals for immediate security-related assistance would also be approved based on individual demands from central govt hospitals.”

These remarks came after the Union health ministry permitted the deployment of Marshalls in Central government hospitals.