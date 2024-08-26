‘Pushed, slapped, abused’: Delhi doctor attacked a day after strike over Kolkata rape-murder case ended

A Delhi doctor was attacked by a patient and his son during treatment. This incident surfaced a day after an 11-day strike over safety concerns of medical practitioners concluded.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
A resident doctor in Delhi was attacked by a patient's attendant after an 11-day nationwide strike in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
A resident doctor in Delhi was attacked by a patient’s attendant after an 11-day nationwide strike in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.(PTI)

A resident doctor at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi's Karkardooma was reportedly attacked by a patient's attendant on Saturday night, August 24. This comes just a day after resident doctors resumed work following an 11-day nationwide strike. The strike was observed in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's capital, Kolkata. 

“Late Saturday night, around 1:00 am, a patient with a forehead injury was brought to the hospital. I took him to the dressing room to stitch the wound,” news agency PTI quoted the doctor as saying.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: In lie-detector test, Sanjay Roy says ’doctor was already...’

During the medical treatment, the inebriated patient violently attacked the medical practitioner. The doctor said, “After I finished the first stitch and was working on the second, the patient suddenly pushed me and began hurling abuses.”

The assaulted doctor, accusing the patient's son of being involved in the attack, said, "His son, who was outside the room, came in, slapped me, and they both started abusing me further."

Also Read | Ex-SCBA President to Kapil Sibal: ‘Apologise or face no-confidence motion’

Protesting doctors resume duties

On August 23, the agitating doctors resumed their service after the Supreme Court's order. The apex court assured that the safety concerns of medics would be addressed. It constituted a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol. The task force is required to submit the interim report within three weeks and the final report by the end of two months.

The agitation began on August 12, severely disrupting non-emergency services at major central and Delhi government hospitals. The ripple effect also impacted OPD and diagnostics departments.

Also Read | ’Bahut kuch hai...’: CBI on Sanjoy Roy’s polygraph test in Kolkata rape case

On August 19, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said, “There will be a 25% increase in security personnel in all Central Government Hospitals. Deployment of Marshalls in central government hospitals for immediate security-related assistance would also be approved based on individual demands from central govt hospitals.” 

These remarks came after the Union health ministry permitted the deployment of Marshalls in Central government hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
HomeNews‘Pushed, slapped, abused’: Delhi doctor attacked a day after strike over Kolkata rape-murder case ended

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.80
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.42%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,650.30
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    -63.05 (-1.34%)

    GAIL India

    234.80
    01:16 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.38%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.55
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.5 (0.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,914.15
    01:11 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    169 (9.68%)

    BLS International Services

    433.15
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    36 (9.06%)

    Craftsman Automation

    6,421.00
    01:14 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    520.25 (8.82%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    752.90
    01:15 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    59.6 (8.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue