Pushpa 2: The Rule proved to be a box office success and emerged as one of the highest grossing films. Expressing gratitude over the success of his latest movie, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Saturday said the movie is ‘not just a film but an emotion.’

The sequel to 2021 ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released on December 5. Pushpa 2 took over the gripping narrative of the most loved saga and captivated audiences with its music, and performances by the actors. As per PTI report, the second part of the movie grossed over ₹1,800 crore in worldwide box office collections.

At the Thank You meet for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun said, “For me 'Pushpa' is not a film, it's a five-year journey, it's an emotion. I want to dedicate the entire efforts and success of the film to all my fans, and my army. Thank you for your love and support, I'll make you all more mad mad mad mad proud, I promise. This is a good step. I’ll make you all proud with all your love and blessings,” PTI reported.

Praising Sukumar as a “genius” and “maverick”, the National Award-winning actor thanked everyone who was a part of the film's success story, including his co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Allu Arjun claimed that he is the “biggest fan” of the filmmaker. Adding, Allu Arjun stated, “Behind the success of ‘Pushpa’ is one man, please don't fall into that trap, and it's no one else but the director, Sukumar. It is purely his success. It's all his craft. We are all characters in his dream, we are all images in his projection. It's the director who talks to the audience directly."

How Pushpa's clash with Chhaava was averted? Allu Arjun further mentioned that a box office clash with a Hindi movie release was destined to happen on December 6 but was averted due to a Bollywood filmmaker. Initialy, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava was scheduled for debut on December 6 but was postponed to a later date and will now premier on the big screen on February 14, 2025.

“When I called up one of the filmmakers from Bollywood, I'm not a fan of that word Bollywood, in Hindi cinema and they were also going to come on December 6. And they were very accommodative and they moved from that date," PTI quoted Allu Arjun as saying.