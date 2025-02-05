Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Tollywood movie has been makes waves overseas since its release on OTT platform Netflix on January 30. The high-octane drama is creating a stir online with the recognition, love and praise Sukumar directorial movie is getting online.

After several scenes from the action-packed film went viral, internet users strongly reacted to the buzz around Pushpa: The Rise sequel. The film began streaming in the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages after completing 56-day run in theatres.

Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively.

US viewers' reaction on Pushpa 2 action scene Pushpa 2 OTT release ignited discussions online as US audience showed mixed reaction to this action sequence. The 2-minute 3-seconds viral scene amassed 24 million views, 97 thousand likes and several comments.

Reacting over the enthralling and captivating action scenes, a user stated, “Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget.” Joining the discussion a user wrote, “You know... I don’t mind the bad physics if it looks this cool. Great scene!” Another commented, “Damn, Hollywood could never!”

A third user wrote, “Better than some modern US movies.” Pointing to the unbelievable action sequence, a fourth user said, “How does he fly so high without wings?” A fifth person commented, "Reminds me of kung fu movies where physics take a vacation.” A sixth user responded, "This looks so fake.”