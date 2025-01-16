Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Pushpa 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office, aiming to surpass Dangal's record. The film has gained significant traction, especially in Hindi markets, and is set to release an extended cut on January 17.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Allu Arjun's starrer refused to slow down at the box office. Despite several new releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer, Mufasa, Max, Marco, and Baby John, the movie is onboard to shatter Dangal's record. Notably, Amir Khan's Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, that collected over ₹2,000 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43 After 57.45 percent drop in domestic collection on Monday, the movie regained momentum and collected ₹1.5 crore on the subsequent day. On Wednesday, it amassed approximately ₹1 crore, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 43, Thursday, Sukumar directorial movie raked in ₹25 lakh, according to early estimates at 6:30 pm.

The hype Pushpa 2 created before its release has significantly translated to monetary figures. Major contribution to box office numbers came from Hindi screenings while the movie was originally made in Telugu language. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 in the highest grossing Hindi film.

The Tollywood blockbuster features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles, alongside lead actor Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Pushpa 2 The Rule has grossed ₹1728.25 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 41. Made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore, the movie collected ₹270.30 crore gross in the overseas market while in the domestic market it amassed ₹1457.95 crore until Tuesday. Pushpa 2 global collection figures are unavailable for Day 42 and 43.