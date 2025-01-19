Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: The Tollywood movie Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun is showing strong performance at the box office, for two days in a row the collection picked up, it recorded 35.71 percent and 15.79 percent jump in collection on Friday and Saturday respectively.

This comes after Pushpa 2 Reloaded version was released in theatres on January 17. This extended cut features 20-minute added footage which includes never seen before scenes. The reloaded version was earlier scheduled to screen on January 10 but was delayed due to technical issues.

Sukumar directorial movie is on the track to shatter Amir Khan's Dangal (2016) records, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time that grossed over ₹2,000 crore worldwide. Currently, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), boasts as second highest-grossing film of Indian cinema. Let's find out how far is it from claiming highest-grosser title.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide According to figures provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk until Day 44, the film grossed ₹270.50 crore at the overseas box office, while the domestic box office earnings stand at ₹1461.15 crore gross. Both of these add up to give worldwide collection of ₹1731.15 crore gross, during the same time period.

The film starring Rashmika Mandanna broke several records during its theatrical run and claimed several titles — highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, highest-grossing Telugu film, and highest-grossing Hindi film. Despite new releases, it has failed to slow down and is steady to emerge as highest grosser of Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46 Allu Arjun movie, produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, has raked in ₹96 lakh net at the India box office until 7:50 pm on Sunday, a day after minting ₹1.10 crore net. Its domestic earnings stand at ₹1226.75 crore net, Sacnilk reported.