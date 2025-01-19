Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Allu Arjun movie rebounds, extended version yields BIG numbers

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Allu Arjun movie rebounds, extended version yields BIG numbers

Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform well at the box office, with significant collection increases noted over the last two days. The movie, featuring Allu Arjun, is on track to potentially become the highest-grossing Indian film.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: With release of extended version, impressive collection of Allu arjun movie continues to rise, positioning it to possibly break Dangal's all-time earnings record.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: The Tollywood movie Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun is showing strong performance at the box office, for two days in a row the collection picked up, it recorded 35.71 percent and 15.79 percent jump in collection on Friday and Saturday respectively.

This comes after Pushpa 2 Reloaded version was released in theatres on January 17. This extended cut features 20-minute added footage which includes never seen before scenes. The reloaded version was earlier scheduled to screen on January 10 but was delayed due to technical issues.

Sukumar directorial movie is on the track to shatter Amir Khan's Dangal (2016) records, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time that grossed over 2,000 crore worldwide. Currently, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), boasts as second highest-grossing film of Indian cinema. Let's find out how far is it from claiming highest-grosser title.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

According to figures provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk until Day 44, the film grossed 270.50 crore at the overseas box office, while the domestic box office earnings stand at 1461.15 crore gross. Both of these add up to give worldwide collection of 1731.15 crore gross, during the same time period.

The film starring Rashmika Mandanna broke several records during its theatrical run and claimed several titles — highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, highest-grossing Telugu film, and highest-grossing Hindi film. Despite new releases, it has failed to slow down and is steady to emerge as highest grosser of Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46

Allu Arjun movie, produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, has raked in 96 lakh net at the India box office until 7:50 pm on Sunday, a day after minting 1.10 crore net. Its domestic earnings stand at 1226.75 crore net, Sacnilk reported.

Alongside Allu Arjun, its star cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay in key roles.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.