Business News/ News / Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun movie mints only THIS amount after extended cut revival

Fareha Naaz

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ranks as the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema. The Tollywood movie falls short of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which leads with over 2080 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2 The Rule smashed multiple box office records and is eyeing Aamir Khan's Dangal records.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: The Tollywood action thriller starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna performed exceptionally well at the box office but recent numbers indicate a slow #-down. After a short-lived period of the increasing gold rush, following release of extended cut with 20-minute added footage, the performance of Sukumar directorial movie has declined.

On Tuesday, the movie witnessed significant drop and hit its lowest collection so far. It collected 50 lakh at the Indian box office on 48th day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk estimates. For two days in a row the downward trend was recorded. On Monday, the fall was 56.67 percent when the movie collected 65 lakh.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49

The sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, amassed 23 lakh at the domestic box office on Wednesday at 7:30 pm, Sacnilk reported. Hindi version of this movie dominated the box office collection followed by the original Telugu version. Excluding Tuesday's collection, the net India box office earnings stand at 1229.59 crore.

Currently, it is the second-highest grosser of Indian Cinema while Aamir Khan's Dangal occupies the top spot with over 2080 crore worldwide collection. Let's find out how much earnings Allu Arjun movie needs to surpass blockbuster Dangal's worldwide earnings.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day

The Tollywood movie collected an estimated 1735.40 crore worldwide until day 47, as per Sacnilk. It registered 270.50 crore gross collection in the overseas market and grossed 1464.90 crore in the domestic market.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in partnership with Sukumar Writings, the ensemble cast of the movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay.

