Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ranks as the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema. The Tollywood movie falls short of Aamir Khan's Dangal, which leads with over ₹ 2080 crore.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: The Tollywood action thriller starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna performed exceptionally well at the box office but recent numbers indicate a slow #-down. After a short-lived period of the increasing gold rush, following release of extended cut with 20-minute added footage, the performance of Sukumar directorial movie has declined.

On Tuesday, the movie witnessed significant drop and hit its lowest collection so far. It collected ₹50 lakh at the Indian box office on 48th day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk estimates. For two days in a row the downward trend was recorded. On Monday, the fall was 56.67 percent when the movie collected ₹65 lakh.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 49 The sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, amassed ₹23 lakh at the domestic box office on Wednesday at 7:30 pm, Sacnilk reported. Hindi version of this movie dominated the box office collection followed by the original Telugu version. Excluding Tuesday's collection, the net India box office earnings stand at ₹1229.59 crore.

Currently, it is the second-highest grosser of Indian Cinema while Aamir Khan's Dangal occupies the top spot with over ₹2080 crore worldwide collection. Let's find out how much earnings Allu Arjun movie needs to surpass blockbuster Dangal's worldwide earnings.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day The Tollywood movie collected an estimated ₹1735.40 crore worldwide until day 47, as per Sacnilk. It registered ₹270.50 crore gross collection in the overseas market and grossed ₹1464.90 crore in the domestic market.