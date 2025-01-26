Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: Allu Arjun movie entered 8th week at the box office on Friday, January 24, after doing a business of ₹5.85 crore in the domestic market in Week 7. Hindi version has been the dominant contributor to its box office earnings, while the original Telugu screenings took the second spot.

The Tollywood movie Pushpa 2: The Rule showcased strong performance at the box office during the weekend. Last week, Pushpa 2 Reloaded version was released in theatres. However, the added 20-minute footage failed to woo fans as the earnings dropped 39.69 percent in Week 7 as compared with previous week. Although, the filmmaker's clever strategy to monetise earnings through extended cut provided short-lived boost.

The reloaded version was earlier scheduled to screen on January 10 but was delayed due to technical issues. Furthermore, Sukumar directorial movie aims to break Amir Khan's Dangal (2016) records, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time that grossed over ₹2,080 crore worldwide. Let's find out how far is it from claiming highest-grosser title.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide According to figures provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk until Day 51, the film grossed ₹270.65 crore at the overseas box office, while the domestic box office collection stand at ₹1467.20 crore gross. Both of these add up to give worldwide collection of ₹1737.85 crore gross until January 24.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna broke several box office records and claimed several titles during its theatrical run. Notably, it is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, highest-grossing Telugu film, and highest-grossing Hindi film.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53 Allu Arjun starrer, produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, has raked in ₹43 lakh net at the India box office until 8:26 pm on Republic Day, after minting ₹50 lakh net. Its domestic earnings now stand at ₹1231.56 crore net, excluding January 25 collection, Sacnilk reported.

