Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: Allu Arjun movie earns THIS amount on Republic Day

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: The film's Hindi version has contributed significantly, while the reloaded version's release did not meet expectations. The film seeks to break Dangal's box office records.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Jan 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: The film featuring Allu Arjun seeks to break Dangal’s box office records.(X)

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: Allu Arjun movie entered 8th week at the box office on Friday, January 24, after doing a business of 5.85 crore in the domestic market in Week 7. Hindi version has been the dominant contributor to its box office earnings, while the original Telugu screenings took the second spot.

The Tollywood movie Pushpa 2: The Rule showcased strong performance at the box office during the weekend. Last week, Pushpa 2 Reloaded version was released in theatres. However, the added 20-minute footage failed to woo fans as the earnings dropped 39.69 percent in Week 7 as compared with previous week. Although, the filmmaker's clever strategy to monetise earnings through extended cut provided short-lived boost.

The reloaded version was earlier scheduled to screen on January 10 but was delayed due to technical issues. Furthermore, Sukumar directorial movie aims to break Amir Khan's Dangal (2016) records, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time that grossed over 2,080 crore worldwide. Let's find out how far is it from claiming highest-grosser title.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

According to figures provided by film industry tracker Sacnilk until Day 51, the film grossed 270.65 crore at the overseas box office, while the domestic box office collection stand at 1467.20 crore gross. Both of these add up to give worldwide collection of 1737.85 crore gross until January 24.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna broke several box office records and claimed several titles during its theatrical run. Notably, it is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, highest-grossing Telugu film, and highest-grossing Hindi film.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 53

Allu Arjun starrer, produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, has raked in 43 lakh net at the India box office until 8:26 pm on Republic Day, after minting 50 lakh net. Its domestic earnings now stand at 1231.56 crore net, excluding January 25 collection, Sacnilk reported.

Its ensemble cast features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay in key roles, alongside lead actor Allu Arjun.

First Published:26 Jan 2025, 09:36 PM IST
