Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun movie mints THIS amount days before OTT release

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: The sequel of Pushpa 2: The Rise dominated the box office for more than a month. The Tollywood movie witnessed heightened interest after the release of Pushpa Reloaded.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published27 Jan 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun starrer entered 8th week at the box office on Friday after earning ₹5.85 crore in the seventh week.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: The Tollywood movie starring Allu Arjun is still receiving remarkable response at the box office. This comes at a time ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to make its digital debut soon. OTT platform Netflix previously announced that the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise would stream after its mandatory 56-day theatrical window.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54

Allu Arjun blockbuster entered 8th week at the box office on Friday, January 24, after earning 5.85 crore in the seventh week. It emerged as the highest grossing movie of the year after its Hindi screenings collected more than its original Telugu version. On January 27, that is Monday, the movie collected 9 lakh net at 8:00 pm, taking the total India box office earnings to 1232.39 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk early estimates.

Sukumar's directorial movie collected 1 crore net at the domestic box office on Republic Day, 53rd day at the box office, Sacnilk reported. The filmmakers tried to revive the box office earnings with the release of extended version. However, the boost was short-lived as the collection fell by 39.69 percent in 7th week as compared with previous week

Pushpa 2 OTT release : When and where to watch

Netflix officially confirmed the movie's OTT release on Monday. According to the streaming platform's latest update, the action-thriller will be available on OTT starting January 30, since the 56-day theatrical window ends on January 29. Allu Arjun fans can watch the second highest grosser of Indian Cinema from the comfort of their homes, which would be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam.

Besides this, Netflix will offer an exclusive extended cut of Pushpa 2 that would include 23 minutes added footage of never seen before scenes.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2 The Rule grossed 270.75 crore at the overseas box office. Meanwhile the domestic box office collection stands at 1468.95 crore gross. These sum up to give worldwide collection of 1739.70 crore gross until January 26. Notably, the box office run is likely to conclude after two days.

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 08:18 PM IST
