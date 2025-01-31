Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58: The Tollywood movie starring Allu Arjun finished its 8th week in theatres on January 30. On the same day, the Telugu action thriller made its OTT debut almost after 2-month run at the box office.

With the release of 20-minute extended cut on January 17, the makers hoped to boost earnings in the seventh week. However, the movie performed below expectations as its collection dropped 39.69 percent during this week as compared with the previous week. Initially the extended cut was schedule to release on January 10 but was postponed due to technical delays.

Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Made on a budget of ₹400–500 crore, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise amassed a gross of ₹1740.95 crore worldwide until Day 56, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It grossed ₹271 crore in the overseas market, while the India gross collection stands at ₹1469.95 crore. Together, these figures add up to give the worldwide box office collection.

However, the filmmakers claimed that the movie became the fastest Indian movie to cross Rs1831 crore collection worldwide on January 6.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 58 Sukumar directorial movie earned an estimated ₹4 lakh at the India box office on Friday until 10:30 pm, according to Sacnilk. Currently, its India box office total stands at ₹1233.33 crore net.

Pushpa 2 OTT release Pushpa 2: The Rule is biggest Indian box office opener of all time, which was released on OTT platform Netflix on January 30. With additional 23 minutes of extra footage, the movie is available on the streaming giant in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

